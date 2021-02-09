Barnstable County Announces Registration for Two Vaccine Clinics

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials have announced that registration for upcoming drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinics in Hyannis and Eastham will open Tuesday morning.

Clinics set for Wednesday at the Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis and for Friday at the Little Creek parking area in Eastham will be open for registration beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

From there, eligible residents will be able to search for appointments and schedule a time to be inoculated.

Just over 1,300 doses of the vaccine will be available at the Cape Cod Melody Tent from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while nearly 400 will be distributed at the Eastham site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments can be made at www.maimmunizations.org.