County Commissioners Honor Resident For Efforts In Saving Young Drowning Victim

August 5, 2024

BARNSTABLE/FALMOUTH – At a recent meeting by the Barnstable County Commissioners, the chamber honored Cape resident Sean Cushing for his valiant efforts that proved vital in rescuing a four-year-old drowning victim at Falmouth’s Grew’s Pond on June 2.

Cushing, a staff member of the Barnstable County Facilities Department, was in the vicinity when the child was pulled unresponsive from the water, quickly performing CPR along with other bystanders for several minutes and eventually reviving the child, who was then transported to a regional pediatric trauma center by emergency responders.

Afterward, County health officials with the Cape Cod Medical Reserve Corps highlighted the importance of safety training, encouraging residents and volunteers to take part in programs that teach valuable skills such as CPR and how to treat hemorrhaged wounds in emergency situations.

About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


