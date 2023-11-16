County Commissioners Working with New Seashore Superintendent

BARNSTABLE – As the new Superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore, Jennifer Flynn, starts her role with the organization, Barnstable County Commissioners are looking to work with her to help tackle issues in the region.

Commissioner Mark Forest said one of the major concerns is the water supply which in some outer Cape towns is very limited, creating hurdles for growth.

“As towns look at more ways to create affordable housing, there’s going to be a lot more interest in making sure we have long-term supplies. We clearly see water supply management as an important issue to discuss with the seashore,” Forest said.

By working with the Cape Cod National Seashore and Jennifer Flynn, Forest believes they can make water supply issues dissipate paving the way for more residents to gain access to affordable homes.

Commissioners will also be looking to work with the Seashore to prioritize the wildfire concerns, said Forest, as the Cape area is at high risk for fires ranking third nationally due to the prevalence of pitch pine.

“I think that if there is one thing that we’ve learned, it’s that managing the precious resources of the Cape Cod National Seashore is really a collaborative effort. We all have to work together and obviously we’re very committed to working with the Seashore and the National Park Service,” said Forest.

The county will work collaboratively with the Seashore and towns to secure funding for updating the region’s 2012 Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan.