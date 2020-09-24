You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Applications Now Open

Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Applications Now Open

September 24, 2020

BARNSTABLE – Applications for the vacant positions on the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission are now open.

After recently being restructured, the commission is looking for candidates who are able to attend monthly meetings, aid the county in educational efforts, and more.

Candidates must be permanent residents within Barnstable County, and those with diverse backgrounds and who are able to speak in multiple languages are strongly encouraged to submit their names for consideration.

The deadline to apply is October 16 at 4 p.m., with interviews occurring later in the month. To learn more, visit the commission’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 