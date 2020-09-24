Barnstable County Human Rights Commission Applications Now Open

BARNSTABLE – Applications for the vacant positions on the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission are now open.

After recently being restructured, the commission is looking for candidates who are able to attend monthly meetings, aid the county in educational efforts, and more.

Candidates must be permanent residents within Barnstable County, and those with diverse backgrounds and who are able to speak in multiple languages are strongly encouraged to submit their names for consideration.

The deadline to apply is October 16 at 4 p.m., with interviews occurring later in the month. To learn more, visit the commission’s website by clicking here.