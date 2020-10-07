Barnstable County Increases Electric Vehicle Fleet, Adds Charging Stations

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County has added two electric vehicles to their fleet along with five electric vehicle charging stations.

Three separate grants from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Eversource totaling just over $27,000 funded the new additions.

Most of the new charging stations have been installed primarily for employee usage at the Barnstable County Complex, but members of the public with electric vehicles may also use them.

County Administrator Jack Yunits said the expanded infrastructure is needed going forward as more electric vehicles hit the roads.