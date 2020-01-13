Barnstable County Inmates Provide $260K in Labor in 2019

BOURNE – Work projects completed by Barnstable County inmates saved local communities more than a quarter million dollars in 2019.

Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings said inmates provided over 10,200 hours of service worth approximately $261,000.

Projects were completed in 14 of the Cape Cod’s 15 towns.

The projects included residing the Buzzards Bay Water District, venue setup and take down for the National MS Society’s annual Bike MS Cape Cod Canal Day, tornado cleanup in Harwich.

In Harwich, the crews removed downed and damaged trees, raked up brush and debris, and assisted in the restoration of the Island Pond Cemetery, Brooks Academy, Harwich Farmer’s Market/Triangle Park Grounds and the town owned A.E. Crowell Decoys/Bird Carving Barn.

“We were pleased to do our small part to respond to the significant damage caused by the tornadoes,” Cummings said. “Inmates who work on these crews are paying back their debt to society and learning real-life job skills.”

Cummings said the work crews are available to any town or non-profit organization.

“It gives me great personal satisfaction to be able to help both taxpayers and some of the numerous non-profits that do good work in communities on the Cape,” Cummings said.