Court Martial Hearing For Jack Teixeira This Week

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A court-martial convened on Monday for Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira.

Teixeira was sentenced in federal court last year to 15 years in prison for leaking highly classified military documents.

He was stationed at Joint Base Cape Cod, as part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base, working as a cyber transport systems specialist, which is essentially an information technology specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Teixeira had pleaded guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Prosecutors called it the most consequential national security breach in years.

Now Teixeira faces military charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice. Defense lawyers argued to dismiss the obstructing charge. They say it came up during his case last year and would amount to double jeopardy. The judge took it under advisement.

The proceeding will resume on Thursday.

By MICHAEL CASEY, The Associated Press