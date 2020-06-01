COVID-19 Cases in State Surpasses 100K Mark, Including Probables

BOSTON-Over 100,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus within Massachusetts have been reported in total as of Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Newly reported cases and deaths on Monday included those listed as probable, which is in line with guidelines from a CDC retrospective review. Since Monday was the first day that included these probable cases dating as far back as March 1 in addition to those already confirmed, the number of newly reported cases and deaths was larger in comparison to recent days.

Two additional people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus within Barnstable County have died. 112 more positive cases were reported within the county as well.

The DPH reports that to date, 1,424 COVID-19 cases on the Cape have been identified, be it confirmed or probable. The virus has taken the lives of 118 people within Barnstable County.

The virus has been attributed to 7,035 deaths in total within Massachusetts.

Dukes County saw an increase of 13 additional positive cases reported, bringing the overall total within the county to 40. Both Dukes County and Nantucket County saw no additional deaths, per Monday’s update.

The DPH reports that the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests is down 76% since April 15. In that same time, the three day average of COVID-19 is also down 67%. The positive test rate and testing capacity in Massachusetts, they state, continue to trend in the right direction.

The statewide hospitalization rate is down to around 1.7%, while the number of people being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital has decreased to eight.

Head to the DPH’s website by clicking here to learn more.