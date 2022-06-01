You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID Testing at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Shifts Location

COVID Testing at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Shifts Location

June 1, 2022

WAREHAM – Coronavirus testing at Tobey Hospital has shifted to a different location.

Those looking to get tested at Tobey Hospital can now do so at the outpatient lab center, as temporary testing trailers closed this past weekend.

Southcoast Health, the system that Tobey Hospital is a part of, cited the increase in at-home testing in their decision to shut the trailer testing down.

Appointments are open for COVID-19 testing at Tobey Hospital now; reservations are required.

To learn more, visit Southcoast Health’s website by clicking here.

