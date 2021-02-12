COVID Vaccine Clinic Opens Appointments in Orleans

ORLEANS – A drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic being hosted Wednesday, February 17 will be open for residents to make appointments on Friday.

Beginning on February 12 by 12 pm, the clinic will be published, searchable and open for appointments on the Massachusetts immunization website.

The clinic will be hosted at the Orleans Department of Public Work (DPW) from 9 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, February 17.

Barnstable County officials said that the site will have 800 doses of the vaccine available.

Residents are told by the county that they should manually scroll through the list of sites on the website until they see this clinic listed.

Residents are advised not to enter the date or any other parameters in the search.

The clinic is available for those who live or work on Cape Cod and meet the criteria for Phase One of the state’s vaccine distribution plan or who are 75 years or older.

Caregivers who accompany someone age 75 or older registered for the clinic may also register and receive their own vaccination on the same day, according to Governor Charlie Baker.

Residents are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment.

More information on the vaccine distribution plan as well as a vaccination appointment hotline can be found here.