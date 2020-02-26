You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Crocker Appointed to Pediatric Workforce Commission

February 26, 2020

BOSTON- Second Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker has been appointed to serve on the Pediatric Workforce Commission on Beacon Hill.

The special legislative commission was created to find ways to expand access to pediatric care providers for Massachusetts residents. Resources related to medical, mental, and behavioral health are involved in the search.

The Republican representative will be working with 24 other members of the commission to discover why there are pediatric workforce shortages in the state, and how other factors limit access to health providers.

Commission members will also investigate the possibilities of pipeline career development opportunities for the pediatric workforce in Massachusetts.

Crocker expressed his excitement to begin work on the commission.

The commission’s report on the matter is due to be reported by July 1.

