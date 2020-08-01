Crocker Supports Telehealth Legislation

HYANNIS – Health care legislation has been supported by State Representative Will Crocker (R-Centerville) that will provide residents with increased access to telehealth services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, An Act to Promote Resilience in our Health Care System, was passed by the House of Representatives with a vote of 158-0.

“I have been a strong proponent of telehealth coverage ever since I ran for state representative in 2016,” said Crocker in a statement.

“It has been a crucial tool since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in providing people with much needed healthcare and I have seen its worth in my family’s medical treatments.”

The House bill requires both public and private insurers to treat telehealth services in the same manner as in-person doctor visits, with deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance requirements not allowed to exceed the in-person rate.

Crocker said that these rate parity protections are needed as more residents turn to telehealth as a safer option to help minimize their exposure to the coronavirus.