Crows Pond Landing Reopened Following Fuel Spill

CHATHAM – Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection officials and the Chatham Department of Public Works excavated about 60 tons of material after a fuel spill contaminated soil near Crows Pond in North Chatham this week.

The incident was reported Monday night to the town harbormaster, which resulted in the closure of the landing while an investigation was carried out.

The material has been brought to the Transfer Station where it awaits transport to an off-Cape disposal facility.

The landing was backfilled and is available for use.

The Department of Public Works will address any settlement.

Town officials said that based on the extent of soil impact, the volume of fuel released was likely more than 10 gallons.