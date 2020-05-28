Cultural Center Hosting Virtual 5K For The Arts in June

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod will be hosting this year’s 5K Run and Walk for the Arts virtually on June 20.

Participants are encouraged to run or walk a 5K course of their own choosing, using either a treadmill, through their own neighborhoods, or elsewhere. Finish times will be uploaded, and awards for the best performances in multiple categories will be given out.

The center will not be hosting a formal event, but participants will be able to run or walk the original route if they would like.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.