YARMOUTH PORT – The Town of Yarmouth has started a project on Setucket Road which is expected to last through the end of this month.

A damaged culvert and manhole system is being repaired on the east end of the road near the Dennis border.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are being urged to use caution through the active construction zone. A police detail will be on-site for motor vehicle traffic.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.