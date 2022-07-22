Cyanobacteria Prompts Dennis Beach Closures

DENNIS – The public is being advised to not swim at Scargo Lake in Dennis after a cyanobacteria bloom was recently detected.

Town officials are also cautioning residents to keep pets away from the area.

Both Scargo Peach and Princess Beach have signs posted warning the public of the situation. The boat ramp at the town landing also has an advisory posted. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod discovered the cyanobacteria and notified the Dennis Health Department on Wednesday, July 20.

A sample was collected the same day and it was discovered that it was composed of Dolichospermum, a common cyanobacteria genus that forms slimy summer blooms.

Officials recommend rinsing off immediately for anyone who comes in contact with the water. It is also advised to seek medical care if feeling ill afterwards.

Contact the Dennis Health Department at 508-760-6158 for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter