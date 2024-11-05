Cyr-Sponsored Bill Helps Insurance Coverage For Kids With Down Syndrome

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Senate has passed An Act Relative To Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapy, which was presented by Cape Cod Senator Julian Cyr.

The bill mandates health insurance providers to cover crucial therapies for individuals with Down syndrome, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and at-home Applied Behavioral Analysis services.

“Every child deserves a fair shot at learning, growing, and thriving in their community, and that includes children with Down syndrome,” said Cyr.

“Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy has proven transformative for so many, yet too often, access to this essential support is out-of-reach for those who need it most,” he continued.

The bill now moves to the State House for further consideration.