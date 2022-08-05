Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney

DENNIS – The Dennis Patrolman’s Union has endorsed Dan Higgins as the next district attorney.

The organization joins other law enforcement agencies including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation and Bourne Patrolman’s Association in endorsing Higgins.

Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow republicans attorney John Carey and former Yarmouth police officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, as well as Democrat criminal defense attorney Robert Galibois.