Dan Higgins Endorsed by Sandwich Police Patrol Union for District Attorney

July 29, 2022

Daniel Higgins

SANDWICH – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Sandwich Police Patrol Union in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

The union is among several law enforcement agencies that have endorsed Higgins, including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation, Bourne Patrolmen’s Association, State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Chatham Sergeants and Patrol Officers Union.

Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans, attorney John “Jack” Carey, and former Yarmouth Police Officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, and Democrat Robert Galibois, criminal defense attorney.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


