Dan Higgins Endorsed by Sandwich Police Patrol Union for District Attorney

SANDWICH – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of the Sandwich Police Patrol Union in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

The union is among several law enforcement agencies that have endorsed Higgins, including the Falmouth Police Patrol Federation, Bourne Patrolmen’s Association, State Police Association of Massachusetts, and Chatham Sergeants and Patrol Officers Union.

Higgins has also received endorsements from current DA Michael O’Keefe and Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans, attorney John “Jack” Carey, and former Yarmouth Police Officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, and Democrat Robert Galibois, criminal defense attorney.