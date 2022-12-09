Dangerous Driving Habits on the Rise

HYANNIS – A new study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports unsafe driving behaviors have increased by nearly 24 percent from 2020 through 2021.

According to officials, habits include the running of red lights, driving while tired, impaired driving from drinking or cannabis use, speeding, and not using seatbelts.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated that since the start of the COVID pandemic, traffic fatalities have risen over 10 percent. Officials from the NHTSA have called the jump in accidents “disturbing.”

AAA officials recommend adhering to several safety tips such as keeping smartphones stowed away, slowing down, staying alert, driving sober, and buckling safety belts for every ride.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center