Data Breach at Health Care Organization May Affect 2 Million

BOSTON (AP) — A digital attack on a Massachusetts-based health care organization may have compromised the personal information of as many as 2 million people.

Shields Health Care Group Inc. provides imaging and ambulatory surgical services.

Shields said in a recent notice on its site that data including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical or treatment details is among the information that may have been compromised.

There is no evidence to indicate that any of the compromised information has been been used to commit identity theft or fraud.

The FBI and the federal Department of Health and Human Services have been notified.

BY MARK PRATT, ASSOCIATED PRESS.

