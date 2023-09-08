Data Breach Incident Impacts Utility Companies

HYANNIS – A data breach incident related to the MOVEit data transfer software and vendor Clearesult has impacted utilities across Massachusetts, including Eversource.
The program is used to administer solar incentive, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle-grid modernization programs with the company.
Names, addresses and usage information was included in the files, and the Social Security Numbers were also involved for a smaller subset of customers enrolled in the solar incentive program.
Eversource representatives said they take the security of their customers’ information seriously and will continue to review the security controls of all contractors while taking protective security measures for Eversource systems to protect customers. They added that it is common for scammers to target customers following incidents like this, and they encouraged residents to remain vigilant and review account information and statements.
The following is the full statement from Eversource:
The MOVEit incident has affected many companies and government agencies globally – including CLEAResult, a vendor that Eversource uses to administer solar incentive, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle-grid modernization programs.
All Eversource Massachusetts customers are receiving a notice from Eversource regarding customer account and energy usage information involved in the MOVEit incident. Customer account and energy usage information is used by CLEAResult to administer Mass Save energy efficiency programs for the benefit of Massachusetts utility customers. No social security numbers were involved in the customer account and energy usage data files that were taken as part of the MOVEit incident.
In addition, CLEAResult also administers Eversource solar incentive programs, which are separate from the energy efficiency programs. Separate files containing the information of a smaller group of Massachusetts residents enrolled in these programs had Social Security Numbers (SSNs) that were taken during the MOVEit incident, and those customers will receive separate notices from both Eversource and CLEAResult. The CLEAResult report to the Massachusetts Attorney General pertains to these solar programs, and we are complying with Massachusetts law in our own notifications to customers. Because SSNs are involved, CLEAResult is providing additional protective measures described in their notices to those solar customers – including services such as free identity theft monitoring.
We take seriously the security of our customers’ information, and we continue to review the security controls of all contractors while taking appropriate protective security measures for Eversource systems to protect customers.
It is common for scammers to target customers following incidents like this, and we encourage our customers to remain vigilant by reviewing their account information and statements while being wary of scam activities and communications. Customers can find more information and tips to help spot potential scam attempts on our website here and any customer who receives a suspicious communication should hang up, call your local police department at 911, and contact us at 800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts or 877-659-6326 in Western Massachusetts.