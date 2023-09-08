Data Breach Incident Impacts Utility Companies

HYANNIS – A data breach incident related to the MOVEit data transfer software and vendor Clearesult has impacted utilities across Massachusetts, including Eversource.

The program is used to administer solar incentive, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle-grid modernization programs with the company.

Names, addresses and usage information was included in the files, and the Social Security Numbers were also involved for a smaller subset of customers enrolled in the solar incentive program.

Eversource representatives said they take the security of their customers’ information seriously and will continue to review the security controls of all contractors while taking protective security measures for Eversource systems to protect customers. They added that it is common for scammers to target customers following incidents like this, and they encouraged residents to remain vigilant and review account information and statements.

The following is the full statement from Eversource: