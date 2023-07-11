Date Set for Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen

BARNSTABLE – On Sunday, July 16,

The 14th annual Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Memorial Motorcycle Ride will take place on Sunday, July 16 at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office starting at 9:00 a.m.

Named in memory of United States Marine Corporal Nicholas G. Xiarhos who was killed in combat during Operation Strike of the Sword on July 23, 2009 in Afghanistan.

The event will also honor and remember the lives of the 16 fallen Americans with ties to Cape Cod who lost their lives in service since September 11, 2001.

Over 1,000 Motorcyclists will participate from all over America for the largest Memorial Motorcycle Ride on the Cape and Islands.

The ride route will begin at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office and move to MacArthur Boulevard before switching to Sandwich Road along the Cape Cod Canal to Route 6A through Bourne, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Yarmouth.

Residents in those areas can expect traffic delays throughout the morning and afternoon due to the event.