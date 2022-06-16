Davenport Foundation Awards $40,000 In Grants For Local Arts

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The John K. and Thirza F. Davenport Foundation for the Arts recently announced that six organizations residing on the Cape will receive shares of a $40,000 grant to promote arts and culture in the region.

The largest shares of grant funding will go to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod and Cape Rep Theater, which will each receive a $10,000 grant.

The next largest donation will go to the Cape Cod Theater Company, which will receive $7,500. The Cotuit Center for the Arts and Cape Symphony will both receive gifts of $5,000, while the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod will get $2,500.

Founded in 1985, the foundation supports arts and culture on the Cape through funding from the Davenport family, the Davenport Realty Trust, and private contributions.

Additionally, the organization also grants scholarships for students in Barnstable County for undergraduates and graduate arts students.

Applications can be found by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter