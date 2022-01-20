You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Day Care Programs Expand COVID Testing, Aim to Stay Open

January 20, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker says Massachusetts day care programs can sign up to begin receiving free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests by the first week of February.

Baker said it’s part of a new testing program to protect children and educators, and also to keeping early education centers open.

The statewide testing initiative will let staff and children two years and older test daily for five consecutive days. That’s if they, as a group, had direct exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19.

Importantly, staff and kids can remain in the child care setting as long as they test negative.

