Day-Long Rescue Ends In Release Of Two Dolphins In Provincetown

WELLFLEET – Animal rescue responders with the International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued a pair of common dolphins at risk of stranding in Wellfleet’s Herring River last Thursday.

Calls for rescue were first made at 9 am as several dolphins were seen in the shallow mud flats near the mouth of the Herring River, prompting rescue teams and rescue experts to rush to the scene.

Initial attempts to herd the dolphins using three boats from the IFAW and Wellfleet Harbormaster were unsuccessful, which led to the deployment of the IFAW’s mobile dolphin rescue vehicle at 4 pm.

Using the vehicle, rescuers were able to extract the dolphins by Chequesset Neck Road and transport them to a safe release site at Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown at sunset, concluding a day-long rescue effort.

IFAW reports release conditions were optimal and that the dolphins were tagged to track their movements and ensure their safety.

“It was a long, tiring day for these dolphins, and with the tide going out, we knew their greatest chance for survival was to transport them to deeper waters,” said Lauren Cooley, Animal Rescue Responder and Stranding Biologist with IFAW.

“With our mobile capabilities, we were able to give the dolphins a full physical exam, treatment, and supportive care to counter the effects of being trapped in shallow water. The deeper waters off Provincetown will be key to their success back in the wild.”

All rescue efforts were conducted under a federal agreement between IFAW and the National Marine Fisheries Service through the U.S. Marine Mammal Protection Act.

