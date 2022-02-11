You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dead Shark Washes Ashore on First Encounter Beach

Dead Shark Washes Ashore on First Encounter Beach

February 11, 2022

Eastham Natural Resources Department

EASTHAM – Town of Eastham officials reported that a dead shark washed ashore on First Encounter Beach Thursday. 

The animal was identified as male Thresher shark and was reported to the natural resources department, which said they were handling it in a mid-afternoon in a Facebook post. 

Officials said that they contacted marine biologist Dr. Greg Skomal with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

The Eastham Natural Resources Department said that the remains would be dealt with by the National Marine Fisheries Service Lab, which operates out of Rhode Island. 

Marine experts say that strandings like this one often provide scientific opportunity to research otherwise challenging to locate marine animals.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


