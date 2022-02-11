Dead Shark Washes Ashore on First Encounter Beach

EASTHAM – Town of Eastham officials reported that a dead shark washed ashore on First Encounter Beach Thursday.

The animal was identified as male Thresher shark and was reported to the natural resources department, which said they were handling it in a mid-afternoon in a Facebook post.

Officials said that they contacted marine biologist Dr. Greg Skomal with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries.

The Eastham Natural Resources Department said that the remains would be dealt with by the National Marine Fisheries Service Lab, which operates out of Rhode Island.

Marine experts say that strandings like this one often provide scientific opportunity to research otherwise challenging to locate marine animals.