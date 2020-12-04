December Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced the dates and times for their blood drives in December.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital remain in need of blood donations. One week’s worth of blood has to be on hand at each hospital at all times, and each collected unit only lasts a few weeks.
Those who donate to these blood drives in December will receive a gift card to Target.
Appointments must be made for all blood donations.
The next blood drive will be held on Saturday, December 5, at the Brewster Police Department from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remaining blood drives for the month are listed below, with more information available at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.
-December 7: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Grace Chapel Assembly of God, 25 Lieutenant Island Rd, Wellfleet
-December 8: 12 noon – 6:00 p.m., Chatham Works, 323 Orleans Rd, North Chatham
-December 9: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Barnstable Police Community Blood Drive at the Cape Codder Resort and Spa, 1225 Iyannough Rd, Hyannis
-December 10: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Morris, O’Connor and Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr, Yarmouth
-December 14: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, 270 Gifford Street, Falmouth
-December 15: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Bass River Rod and Gun Club, 621 Route 6A, Yarmouthport
-December 21: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Christ the King Church, 3 Jobs Fishing Rd, Mashpee
-December 22: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Northside United Methodist Church, 701 Airline Rd, Brewster
-December 29: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Clark-Haddad American Legion Post 188, 20 Main Street, Sandwich
-December 30: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Eastham Library, 190 Samoset Rd, Eastham