December Blood Drives Announced by Cape Cod Healthcare

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has announced the dates and times for their blood drives in December.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital remain in need of blood donations. One week’s worth of blood has to be on hand at each hospital at all times, and each collected unit only lasts a few weeks.

Those who donate to these blood drives in December will receive a gift card to Target.

Appointments must be made for all blood donations.

The next blood drive will be held on Saturday, December 5, at the Brewster Police Department from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The remaining blood drives for the month are listed below, with more information available at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.