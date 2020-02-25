Deering Named as New Orleans Fire Chief

ORLEANS – Geof Deering has been named as the new fire chief in Orleans.

Deering takes over for Tony Pike, who retired on Saturday.

The decision, which is now subject to contract negotiations, was made unanimously by the town’s selectmen.

“You guys are charged with an important decision for our department and our community,” Deering said, “and I’m hoping that you’ll put your faith in me to take care of our community.”

Challenges facing the future of the department, according to Deering, include increasing the presence of technological resources, improving response efficiency, and maximizing services for residents.

Deering said he’s committed to making needed improvements to the department going forward.

“I think those things need constant attention and need attention for the long haul to get those jobs done,” he continued.

“So, I’d like to be the guy that does that.”

Selectmen praised Deering for his qualifications, history, and ability to care for the citizens of Orleans.

He has spent nearly two decades with the department, working in roles such as a firefighter paramedic and captain before serving as the deputy chief for over five years.