Democratic State Sen. Lesser to Run for Lieutenant Governor

BOSTON (AP) — Four-term state Sen. Eric Lesser announced Tuesday he is running for lieutenant governor.

The Longmeadow Democrat, who chairs the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee, said in an email to supporters that the status quo is creating an economy that drives up housing costs in some places while vacuuming up jobs in other areas.

Despite its progressive history, Massachusetts is becoming one of the most unequal places in the county, he added in an email to supporters.

Other Democrats hoping to be elected lieutenant governor including Pittsfield state Sen. Adam Hinds, Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia, and Bret Bero, a Boston businessman.

The Associated Press