Dennis Burn Season Under Way, Permit Applications Open

DENNIS – The burning season is underway in Dennis and applications for permits are open.

Depending on the weather, the burning of brush, cane, driftwood, and forest debris is allowed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 1 on permitted residential properties.

Grass, hay, leaves, and stumps are not permitted to be burned, along with construction and demolition materials as well as household garbage.

Permits cost $10, and the fee must be sent to the Orleans Fire Department as a money order or a check made out to the town. Fees for permits can be placed in a drop box at the fire station, or mailed to the station along Eldredge Park Way.

The town anticipates that card payments will be accepted soon.

