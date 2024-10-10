Dennis Election Passes Major Wastewater Project

DENNIS – An election held in Dennis on Tuesday approved payment for Phase 1 of the town’s wastewater implementation plan.

This followed up a town meeting last week which OK’d borrowing $246 million for a water resource facility located off Theophilus F. Smith Road, and the construction of a sewer collecting system to serve the commercial planning district along Route 28, residential areas adjacent to the Bass River, and Route 134 in East and West Dennis.

Town officials have expressed a vision of protecting Dennis waters for future generations.

They add that this project is saving $100 million for taxpayers by using the Massachusetts State Revolving Loan Fund and the Clean Water Protection Fund.