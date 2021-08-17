Dennis Festival Days Returning This Weekend

DENNIS – Dennis Festival Days returns for the 32nd annual Beach Party Fireworks on West Dennis Beach Saturday, August 21st. The 63rd annual Antique Car Parade will be on Sunday, August 22nd.

The beach party features live music from Mr. Gotcha, a bonfire, marshmallow roasting, and a fireworks display.

Admission and parking for the event are free.

Shuttle transportation for offsite parking begins at 5:30 p.m.

On Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m., the 63rd annual Antique Car Parade starts in West Dennis and makes its way through all the villages in Dennis, ending in Dennis Village.

The parade begins at West Dennis Beach and ends at the Cape Cod Playhouse around noon.

Entrance to get into the parade is $10 per car, $20 the day of the event. The first 150 registrants will receive a participation ribbon.

Food and beverages are available for purchase after the parade at the Cape Cod Playhouse.

A 50/50 raffle will also be available.

Proceeds from the event help fund future Dennis Festival Days. For more information, go to www.dennischamber.com.