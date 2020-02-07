Dennis, Harwich & Yarmouth to Discuss Proposed Wastewater Pact

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Members of the public are invited to join selectmen from Dennis, Harwich, and Yarmouth for a joint meeting to discuss the Dennis Harwich Yarmouth (DHY) Clean Waters Community Partnership Agreement.

The pact between the three towns calls for a shared wastewater treatment facility, as well as effluent recharge sites.

The towns are looking to reduce the levels of nitrogen in the watersheds in order to promote an environment that is both clean and safe.

The meeting will be held at Station Avenue Elementary School in South Yarmouth on February 27. It will begin at 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.dhycleanwaters.org.