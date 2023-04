DENNIS – A forum is being held for Dennis voters to meet candidates for the upcoming town election.

The town is partnering with the League of Women Voters to offer residents the opportunity to learn more about those running.

The election in Dennis on May 9 has just one contested race; vice chair John Terrio and Wayne Bergeron are running to fill a one-year vacancy on the Select Board due to an unexpired term.

The candidates will be present at Town Hall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.