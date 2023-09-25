Dennis House Fire Under Investigation

DENNIS – Dennis fire officials are investigating a house fire that broke out on September 22 at 22 Judith Ann Road.

On arrival it was reported that there was heavy smoke conditions coming from the one and a half story, wood framed residence.

A working fire assignment was requested to bring in additional resources to assist with the fire and provide station coverage during the incident.

No one was home at the time of the fire and it was a nearby neighbor who reported smoke coming from the chimney and dryer vent.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire which is believed to have started in the basement of the residence.

The fire was knocked down and required extensive overhaul which was cause for assistance on scene by units from Yarmouth and Brewster Fire.

Harwich, Chatham and Barnstable Fire Departments provided station coverage during that time.

The fire is currently under investigation, but it was reported that there were no injuries to fire personnel or residents.