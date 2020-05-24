Dennis Issues Guidance for Beach, Off-Road Vehicles

DENNIS – Dennis officials have issued guidance on beaches and off-road vehicles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All beach visitors over the age of 2 within the town are required by the town’s public health department to wear face coverings when proper social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Masks are not required for those swimming. Groups larger than 10 people will not be permitted to gather, and organized game such as volleyball and bocce will also not be allowed.

Crowe’s Pasture off road vehicle access will reopen on June 1, but it will be limited to low tide access only within a defined area. Access will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

