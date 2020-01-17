You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Police Accepting Applications for Citizens Police Academy

Dennis Police Accepting Applications for Citizens Police Academy

January 17, 2020

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for its 18th Citizens Police Academy this spring.

The academy will be held for ten weeks on Tuesday evenings beginning March 24. Classes are from 6 to 9 p.m.

The program provides the community with a better understanding of how the department functions.

The academy is run by officers in the Community Services Unit. Topics of instruction include community policing, patrols, investigations, law, use of force and defensive tactics, communications, specialized units and more.

The classes are taught by officers who specialize in the particular field of instruction.

Applications can be found at the Dennis Police Station, www.dennispolice.com, or by calling the Community Policing Unit at 774-352-1532.

Due to the large pool of applicants, Dennis residents or individuals who work in the town will be given preference. Applicants must be 18 years of age and will be subjected to a criminal background check.

The number of participants will be capped at 30.

The deadline to apply is March 17.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 