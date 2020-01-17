Dennis Police Accepting Applications for Citizens Police Academy

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is accepting applications for its 18th Citizens Police Academy this spring.

The academy will be held for ten weeks on Tuesday evenings beginning March 24. Classes are from 6 to 9 p.m.

The program provides the community with a better understanding of how the department functions.

The academy is run by officers in the Community Services Unit. Topics of instruction include community policing, patrols, investigations, law, use of force and defensive tactics, communications, specialized units and more.

The classes are taught by officers who specialize in the particular field of instruction.

Applications can be found at the Dennis Police Station, www.dennispolice.com, or by calling the Community Policing Unit at 774-352-1532.

Due to the large pool of applicants, Dennis residents or individuals who work in the town will be given preference. Applicants must be 18 years of age and will be subjected to a criminal background check.

The number of participants will be capped at 30.

The deadline to apply is March 17.