Dennis Police Holding Meet-and-Greet with Mental Health Task Force

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is hosting a meet-and-greet for the public to get to know its new Mental Health Task Force.

The task force, which was first announced in late 2021, is made up of three clinicians, a victim advocate, and specially-trained officers.

According to officials with Dennis Police, the unit has served the community through jail diversion, creating relationships, and providing referrals and education.

The event will provide the public a chance to speak to members of the task force in an informal environment. Officials from nonprofits will also be present with information about local resources related to mental health and substance use disorder.

The event is happening Thursday, May 19 at the Dennis Public Library from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Food and refreshments will be provided.

The Dennis Police Facebook page has more details.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter