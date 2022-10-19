You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Receives Grant to Support Senior Mental Health

Dennis Receives Grant to Support Senior Mental Health

October 19, 2022

DENNIS – Dennis has received a state grant to support mental health in the town’s senior population.

Dennis’ Center for Active Living was awarded a $50,000 grant for a program to train and deploy a group of coaches to help seniors with behavioral health. 

The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives will perform community-based work to assist people with depression, social isolation, or dysthymia.

The initiative aims to reduce symptoms of those conditions and suicidal ideation. 

The funds came from the Massachusetts Council on Aging and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. 

“I’m so pleased to be awarded this innovation grant to help us build capacity and offer behavioral health support to Dennis’ older residents, so affected by isolation, and the effects of the pandemic,” DCAL Director Brenda Vazques said. 

The money will cover expenses for training up to ten coaches and hiring a licensed mental health professional to help oversee the program.

Coach trainee recruitment starts on November 1, with training beginning on November 10.

Contact the DCAL Outreach Office at 508-694-2004 for more information. 

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 