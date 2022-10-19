Dennis Receives Grant to Support Senior Mental Health

DENNIS – Dennis has received a state grant to support mental health in the town’s senior population.

Dennis’ Center for Active Living was awarded a $50,000 grant for a program to train and deploy a group of coaches to help seniors with behavioral health.

The Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives will perform community-based work to assist people with depression, social isolation, or dysthymia.

The initiative aims to reduce symptoms of those conditions and suicidal ideation.

The funds came from the Massachusetts Council on Aging and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs.

“I’m so pleased to be awarded this innovation grant to help us build capacity and offer behavioral health support to Dennis’ older residents, so affected by isolation, and the effects of the pandemic,” DCAL Director Brenda Vazques said.

The money will cover expenses for training up to ten coaches and hiring a licensed mental health professional to help oversee the program.

Coach trainee recruitment starts on November 1, with training beginning on November 10.

Contact the DCAL Outreach Office at 508-694-2004 for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter