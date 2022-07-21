You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Prepares for Town Meeting, Primary Election

Dennis Prepares for Town Meeting, Primary Election

July 21, 2022

DENNIS – Election information for Dennis voters has been posted.

Select Board members recently voted to hold this year’s Special Town Meeting on October 25 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Nathanial Wixon School.

The deadline for citizens to propose petitioned articles for Special Town Meeting is September 6, and the final day for those in Dennis to register to vote is October 14.

Meanwhile, Dennis Town Hall will be open for early voting for the September 6 state primary elections beginning August 27, while early voting will be available there for the November 8 general elections starting October 22.

To learn more, visit the Dennis Town Clerk’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 