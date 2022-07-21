Dennis Prepares for Town Meeting, Primary Election

DENNIS – Election information for Dennis voters has been posted.

Select Board members recently voted to hold this year’s Special Town Meeting on October 25 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Nathanial Wixon School.

The deadline for citizens to propose petitioned articles for Special Town Meeting is September 6, and the final day for those in Dennis to register to vote is October 14.

Meanwhile, Dennis Town Hall will be open for early voting for the September 6 state primary elections beginning August 27, while early voting will be available there for the November 8 general elections starting October 22.

To learn more, visit the Dennis Town Clerk’s website by clicking here.