Dennis Veterans Home Construction Makes Headway

May 26, 2020

 

PHOTO COURTESY: Town of Dennis. Rendering of planned home for veterans

DENNIS – The Dennis Board of Selectmen and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center have announced that the Dennis Veterans Home planned along Route 134 has made progress in its construction.

The Town of Dennis conducted a groundbreaking ceremony at the location late March after entering a 99-year lease agreement for the building.

The foundation for the home has been installed, waterproofed and insulated.

A deck is being added and the home erected and closed, as well. 

According to selectmen, the building will provide shelter for five local veterans in need.

The project is being managed by the Veterans Outreach Center.

Officials have not yet announced an estimated time of completion for the home.

For additional information on assisting the Dennis Home for Veterans project, residents can contact CIVOC at 508 778-1590. 

