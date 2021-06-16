Dennis Warns of Road Work Traffic Disruptions

DENNIS – Motorists should expect some delays in Dennis beginning this week as road work gets underway.

The project will carry on for over a week, starting on Wednesday, June 16, weather permitting.

The town will be performing chip sealing on several major roads.

Depot Street, Fisk Street, Loring Avenue, Route 134 south of Upper County Road, Sea Street in Dennis port, and Swan River Road will all be affected by the work.

Hillside Drive, Mill Street, Prince Way, Tuckoosa Road, Aunt Julia Anns Road, Church Street, Cove Road, Buckley Road, and Uncle Stanley’s Way are also scheduled to be chip sealed.

Most areas of the town will be affected by the work at some point throughout the process.

They are anticipating the work being done in six working days or less if the weather cooperates.

For further guidance on specific zones affected can be found on a list provided by the Town of Dennis, here.