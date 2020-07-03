Taxpayers Reminded That Deadline to File is Approaching

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is reminding Massachusetts taxpayers that the deadline to file both federal and state income tax returns is Wednesday, July 15.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the tax filing deadlines were extended 90 days from the original April 15 deadline.

“The Department encourages all Massachusetts taxpayers to utilize the DOR website and review options for filing their state income taxes,” said DOR Commissioner, Geoffrey E. Snyder.

“To date, more than 90% of Massachusetts taxpayers who have filed their 2019 income taxes have done so electronically. Given social distancing requirements and remote working conditions, electronic filing remains a safe and secure option for refund processing.”

Volunteers certified by the IRS provide free tax help for lower-income taxpayers, as well as senior citizens, with both federal and state tax returns.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is for taxpayers with an annual income of $56,000 or less, those with disabilities, as well as taxpayers with limited or no English language proficiency.

The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program provides free tax help to taxpayers who are 60 and older.

TCE sites are often operated in partnership with AARP Tax-Aide.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only some in-person services are available.

Taxpayers who qualify for tax-free preparation program should check directly with local VITA and TCE sites.

The Massachusetts Earned Income Tax Credit has increased from 23 percent to 30 percent of the federal credit.

The credit is available to certain taxpayers who meet the requirements of the federal EITC.

In order to claim the Massachusetts EITC, you must be a resident of the Commonwealth for at least part of the taxable year and file a tax return.

Additional qualifying information is available here.

Massachusetts taxpayers can find more information, including forms, information on electronic filing options available, instructions, and helpful tips on DOR’s website.

To avoid penalties, returns for Massachusetts taxpayers must be filed electronically or postmarked by midnight July 15.