The JFK Hyannis Museum curates a rich history of the Kennedy family on Cape Cod, but their focus also shines on the present. Wendy Northcross, Executive Director of the Museum, highlights “Coffee At The Museum.” This series features topical speakers on a wide variety of subjects. Stop by for a fascinating lecture, a free cup of coffee, and rediscover one of Cape Cod’s favorite historic museums!

Full interview with Wendy Northcross here.