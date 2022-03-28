D-A Candidate to Address Harwich Democratic Town Committee



HARWICH – The Harwich Democratic Town Committee is planning to meet on Saturday, April 2 at 10:00 am at the Harwich Community Center at 100 Oak Street, with Democratic candidate for Barnstable County District Attorney Rob Galibois scheduled to make an address as guest speaker.

Galibois served as a prosecutor from 1995-2003 at the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, including a five year stint as assistant DA, and has operated a private practice as a defense attorney since 2008.

The meeting will also discuss whether to endorse the Fair Share Amendment and the Common Start Bill.

The Fair Share Amendment would create an additional 4% tax on annual income above $1 million dollars, with new revenue directed solely toward transportation and public education.

The Common Start bill would implement universal and affordable early education and childcare with qualifying families earning under 50% of the median annual income receiving access to early child care for free, and all other families spending no more than 7% of their income.

An election to appoint officers for the committee will also take place during the session.

All members of the public are welcome to attend.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter