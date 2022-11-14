Downtown Hyannis Plan Seeks Public Input

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District and the Town of Barnstable are seeking public input on plans for possible changes to downtown Hyannis at a pair of upcoming events.

City planner and writer Jeff Speck will be on Cape Cod to work on the Reimagining Downtown Hyannis plan.

Organizers say the project will create a new vision for Main Street and the surrounding area.

The plans could potentially include concepts like Main Street having two-way traffic, introducing more spaces for sitting by replacing some parking, and rethinking the “Six Points” intersection.

Community members will have chances to learn about the project and give input on how they envision a reimagined downtown Hyannis at two upcoming events.

There will be a kickoff presentation and open house at Barnstable Town Hall on Tuesday, November 15 from 7pm to 9pm.

The kickoff presentation will feature a talk from Speck starting at 7pm as he shares his insight from working to make cities more walkable.

Speck and his team will also be available during an open house on Wednesday, November 16 at 3pm, and all-day Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 at 529 Main Street Hyannis.

