“Dr. Beach” Names Coast Guard Beach as One of America’s Best

EASTHAM – Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, otherwise known as “Dr. Beach,” has named Coast Guard Beach as one of the top 10 beaches in the Untied States for 2020.

Coast Guard Beach was able to secure the number eight spot on Dr. Beach’s list this year.

Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, has compiled the top 10 list annually since 1991. He has included Coast Guard Beach in the list every year since 2009, and said that the history and beauty of the area makes it stand out time after time.

“It’s the crown of the beaches, I think, on Cape Cod, which has many great beaches which I enjoy visiting,” Leatherman said.

“I hope everybody comes to see it.”

The old Coast Guard Station at the beach, Leatherman explained, serves as an iconic reminder of the region’s past and beautifies the shoreline.

Coast Guard Beach dropped from the sixth spot last year. Dr. Beach explained that he has concerns regarding large seal populations and the presence of sharks in the area.

Due to these concerns, he recommends that visitors only swim when a lifeguard is on duty.

“I know that the lifeguards are not only putting red flags up; they put up a flag with a shark on it, which I think is good in case they see one nearby,” he continued.

“I know they’ve got a keen eye out there.”

Grayton Beach State Park in Florida was named as the top beach in America by Leatherman.