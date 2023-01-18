Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River’s Duck Harbor area.

Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants and trees dying.

With the removal of the deal vegetation, the organization aims to create better flow and drainage of water while also minimizing mosquito breeding. Those factors are slated to boost natural features.

Scientists will be monitoring the Duck Harbor habitat as heavy-duty equipment is used to clear the area.

