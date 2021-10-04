Duffy Health Center Receives Grant For Teen Recovery Program

HYANNIS – The Duffy Health Center has been awarded a grant of $315,000 to continue and expand their support of the RecoveryBuild Alternative Peer Group, an evidence-based recovery program for teens on Cape Cod dealing with substance abuse issues.

The Duffy Health Center has partnered with Behavioral Health Innovators, Inc to provide clinical supervision and administrative support to RecoveryBuild APG since 2018.

The $315,000 grant will allow the program to expand its services to Pleasant Bay Community Boating Facility in Harwich and the Falmouth Recreation Center.

Recovery Build APG is staffed by a multi-disciplinary group including a program supervisor, licensed mental health therapist, peer mentor, certified recovery coach and a family therapist.

The program is open to teens between 13 and 17 years of age.

It includes a six-month treatment program, individualized treatment plans, peer engagement nights, and caregiver support with a licensed mental health clinician at no cost to families.

